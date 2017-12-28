Passenger left with serious injuries after crash at Northamptonshire junction

A passenger was left with serious injuries after two cars collided on the A5 in Northamptonshire last night.

It happened last night at about 7pm when a black Honda CRV and a Peugeot 205 collided at the junction of the A5 and Long Croft Lane between Paulerspury and Towcester.

A passenger in the Peugeot suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry and the A5 had to be closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident. Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the 'Drivewatch Hotline' on 0800 174615.