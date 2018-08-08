Part of Northamptonshire Police officer’s ear bitten off in arrest

A Northamptonshire Police officer had surgery after part of his ear was bitten off making an arrest.

The officer was attacked when trying to arrest an offender in the incident in Bridge Street, Northampton, at about 6.30pm on Monday (August 6).

Louey Kostromin, 36, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

He was remanded into custody.

Newly-appointed chief constable Nick Adderley said the officer’s surgery was a success and that he was in good spirits, adding that he had full federation and force support.