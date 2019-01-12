Parking restrictions proposed for number of Kettering streets

More than 20 Kettering streets could become residents’ parking only under new plans.

Kettering Council is set to launch a consultation on creating two more residential parking zones and extending another two.

Those parking without permits in the streets added to the scheme could receive a fine.

Roads which could have restrictions placed on them include part of Headlands, part of London Road, Cobden Street and Carlton Street.

A report set to be discussed by the council’s executive committee on Wednesday (January 16) said the authority was pressing on with the scheme because of a delay in bringing a decriminalised parking regime to the area.

The report said: “A list of streets requested by residents and local councillors for new and extended residential parking has been collated over several years.

“These are located across the borough and include a total of 22 streets.”

Streets in blue are those which are proposed to become residents' parking only.

Permits currently cost £35 per year and those with permits will be able to apply for visitor scratchcards for visiting family and friends.

Under the proposed schemes Zone J, which currently includes part of Queensberry Road, Kensington Gardens and The Crescent, would be massively extended.

Streets to be added to the zone and have residents’-only parking include part of Headlands, The Drive, Broadway, Hawthorn Road, Glebe Avenue, Garfield Street, Argyll Street, Roundhill Road and St Michael’s Road.

A council document said it was because of the streets’ proximity to the train station, schools, community centre and businesses.

Louise Crookenden-Johnson, churchwarden at St Michael and All Angels Church in Garfield Street, said: “I have not lived in the area for a long time but I understand it has been challenging for residents.

“What we recognise is that there are a lot of people that come to the church on foot, which is great, but there are also a lot of people who come from just far enough away that they have to drive.

“What we want to make sure is that there will be some provisions to encourage community use rather than limit it.”

Photographer Alison Bagley, who lives in St Michael’s Road, said: “It’s absolutely nonsense.

“I’ve never known anyone park here to get to the station.”

Zone M could also be extended to include more of Westhill Drive, Westover Road, Westhill Close, Westway and West Furlong. The council says it is because it is close to a school and businesses.

Under the plans two further zones would be created.

Zone P would include part of London Road, Wallis Road and Wallis Crescent, because of their proximity to Wicksteed Park, shops and the supermarket.

Zone Q would include Hill Street, Leicester Street, Leicester Close, Carlton Street, Oxford Street, Bayes Street, Cobden Street and part of Field Street, because of their proximity to the town centre, supermarket and retail centre.

Streets that were considered but that didn’t score high enough on the scoring criteria included Mill Road, Havelock Street, Avondale Road, Castle Hill in Rothwell and Pioneer Avenue in Desborough.

Should the government move towards the decriminalised parking scheme in the next six months, the new residential parking zones scheme could be paused.

If it goes ahead the zones will initially be enforced using existing wardens.

Subject to approval, a four-week consultation will start from February 1.

Only when 60 per cent of residents are in favour of a street being within a zone will one be considered.

Results of the consultation and recommendations will then be presented to a committee for a decision in April.

A letter to residents said: “Kettering Council and Northamptonshire County Council are aware of the parking problems that exist in your neighbourhood and are considering the introduction of parking controls to reduce the problems.

“We are now seeking the views of local residents on the proposal to design and implement residents’ parking zones in your area.”