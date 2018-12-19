Parents of Wellingborough murder victim issue emotional appeal

The parents of a Wellingborough man who was stabbed to death have spoken of their heartbreak.

Shane Fox was attacked just yards from his home in Nest Farm Crescent at about 2am on December 1, suffering fatal stab wounds to his chest.

Today (Wednesday) his parents Ian and Caroline paid an emotional tribute to their son.

Ian said: “We are absolutely devastated by Shane’s murder.

“He was a young man, just 26-years-old, with his whole life ahead of him.”

Shane Fox. NNL-181219-135035005

Ian said Shane spent much of his time with his brother Craig, who was also his best friend.

He said Shane’s death has left a “huge gap” in their lives.

Shane’s two children, aged six and four, will now grow up without knowing their father.

Ian said: “Christmas will be very sad and difficult without Shane.

Ian and Caroline Fox said Shane's death had left a huge gap in their lives. NNL-181219-141707005

“He will be greatly missed and remembered with love.”

Shane returned to Nest Farm Crescent at about 2am having come from the direction of Nest Farm Road.

He walked across the grassed area and footpath leading to the flats where he lived.

He was near the car park when he fatally stabbed in the chest.

Another man that Shane was with was also stabbed in the chest and taken to hospital with a superficial wound.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with short hair.

Police previously made two arrests in connection with the murder but both men have been released.

Ian added that they desperately want justice.

He said: “It’s really important that anyone who knows anything about what happened that night comes forward to help police with their investigation.

“If you have any information, however insignificant you might think it be, please contact Northamptonshire Police or Crimestoppers any help them find the person responsible for our son’s murder.”

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and ask for the Operation Talbot incident room or, if they prefer, they can contact Crimestoppers in confidence and anonymously on 0800 555111.

They can also contact police online by visiting the Major Incident Public Portal at MIPP.police.uk and clicking on the box headed ‘Northamptonshire Police Request for Information – murder of Shane Fox’ in the Incidents section.

This allows information to be sent directly to the incident room, anonymously if required, and the website can be accessed from almost any internet-enabled device, including mobile phone and laptops.