Paranormal Northamptonshire: Haunted spots of our county revealed
A new book takes readers on a paranormal tour of stories and legends from villages and towns across Northamptonshire
A spooky tour of Northamptonshire invites readers to meet Oliver Cromwell, Mary Queen of Scots, soldiers, monks, murderers, nuns and animals in every corner of the county.
1. Barton Seagrave - The Ise and Isabel
Lady Isabel Latimer drowned in the River Ise in the 14thC after a fight between her two love rivals - Hugh Neville and Lord Seagrave. She is said to haunt the river at Barton Seagrave, floating serenely over the surface waters
At 3,000 yards in length, Blisworth is the largest navigable tunnel in the UK and has its fair share of ghost tales. Boaters have reported the screams of men burned to death in a terrible collision between two craft in the mid-19thC.
Drinkers have often heard rustling skirts, giggles and whispers on the original staircase at the former hunting lodge. Cold spots are frequent. A recent publican saw a monk walk through the downstairs bar and rumour has it the place is haunted by a woman weeping for her lost child.
The part-finished Thomas Tresham house is said to be haunted by the ghost of a man who stands at a first-floor window (although the floor was never fitted) and the sounds of the drums of the Black Watch, three of whom were caught by the kingsmen at Lyveden in 1743 and executed in London.