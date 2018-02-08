Paralympian inspires Corby pupils with visit

Corby pupils were excited to receive a visit from one of the country’s top athletes.

Double winter Paralympian Sean Rose came to Priors Hall as part of the Sports for Schools scheme, which brings the country’s top athletes into primary schools to inspire children across the UK to get involved in sport.

Sean with Priors Hall pupils

Sean helped to run the sponsored fitness circuit, with part of the money raised going back to the scheme to help support the athletes in their training and to cover the costs of organising each event.

The rest goes to the school to spend on new PE equipment.

A school spokesman said: “Having Sean at Priors Hall – a learning community was truly inspirational and a huge privilege.

“The children were excited to meet him and went home buzzing!

“Sean’s stories left the staff and children amazed and what he had achieved and left us all dreaming big.”