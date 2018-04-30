Panellists confirmed for Question Time’s Kettering visit

The producers of Question Time have confirmed four panellists for the show’s visit to Kettering.

The BBC One programme, hosted by David Dimbleby, will be presented from the Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive from 10.45pm on Thursday, May 10.

Representing the Government on the panel will be Conservative MP for Tatton Esther McVey, the secretary of state for work and pensions.

Labour’s representative will be MP for Streatham Chuka Umunna, the former shadow business secretary.

Other panellists include the rapper Akala and Alejandro Agag, a former centre-right Spanish MEP who is now involved with Formula E racing.

The full line-up will be revealed on the Question Time Twitter feed on Wednesday.

David Dimbleby said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Kettering for the first time.

“What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind.

“It’s a chance for people in Kettering to get their voice heard not just by politicians, but right across the UK.”