Pals team up for Rushden quiz night in aid of Gambian friend

A group of friends helped raise £2,500 to help a man in The Gambia pay for roof repairs for the compound where he lives.

Graeme Scott, his cousin Karl Scott, and Tim Oughton, hosted a quiz evening with an auction at the Rushden Salvation Army earlier this month to help a friend of theirs who lives in The Gambia.

Tim Oglethorpe and, Caroline Densley of BBC Northampton

The successful evening included special guests Tim Oglethorpe from BBC Radio Northampton, who presented the auction, Caroline Densley, also from BBC Northampton, and former Cobblers striker Ian Benjamin.

Graeme said: “We have holidayed in The Gambia several times and it was soon like a second home to us. Gambian people became friends and special friendships blossomed.

“While on holiday there last year we came up with an idea to help someone that has been part of our Gambian experience for numerous years - Lamin, a Gambian friend whose compound roof was in terrible condition.

“As Karl Scott and Tim Oughton were good at Quiz arranging we thought this was the route to go. Then the mini auction popped into mind and it became a bigger event.”

Ian Benjamin and Karl Scott

The event was sponsored by Baileys Travel of Wellingborough.

Graeme added: “Chris and his team there have looked after us for many years and have been really supportive, especially since our family turmoil following the terrorist attack in Tunisia which we were caught up in.

“The fundraiser was a great success. I’m really grateful to Baileys Travel for supporting this event and I must thank all who attended.

“The evening raised £2,500 which was amazing and will give us scope to support other people in The Gambia as well as replacing the roof.”