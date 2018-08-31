Painting of town's first Asian mayor of Northampton stolen from Guildhall

A painting a late councillor, which is kept hung on a wall in the Guildhall in Northampton, has been stolen.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 3.30pm and 6.45pm on Friday, August 3, Northamptonshire Police yesterday said.

The painting of councillor Jaswant Bains is usually kept hung on a wall with a chain over a hook, in an area that is accessible to members of the public.

The father-of-four represented the Spencer ward in Northampton and was active in local politics since arriving in the UK in 1948.

The borough and county councillor – known to friends and colleagues as Jas – died in 2003 at his Dallington home following a long period of ill heath.

Councillor Bains began his political career as a Labour member on Northampton Borough Council in 1987, after being elected the Kings Heath and Dallington ward.

He became the town's first ethnic minority civic leader in 1996 and launched a joint mayor's charity appeal with the Chronicle & Echo. It raised a staggering £45,000 to set up a minibus service for the disabled.

Born in the Punjab in India, he came to Britain in 1948 and following his arrival in the town, he constantly worked to represent the Sikh community.

Anyone with information or knowledge of the whereabouts of the painting can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.