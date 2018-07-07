Owner of closed Kettering restaurant admits hygiene failures

A man has been ordered to pay more than £3,000 after admitting a series of hygiene failures at his now-shut Kettering restaurant.

Italian eatery Mangiamo closed its doors in Market Street in the town last year and its trading company was dissolved in March.

Restaurateur and director Flamur Berisha, 45, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month charged with 10 food safety and hygiene regulation breaches.

Berisha, of Abbey Road in Wellingborough, admitted seven of the charges.

The court heard that on October 11, 2016, Berisha breached five regulations.

Raw chicken was stored above ice cubes in the walk-in freezer and raw bacon and beef was in contact with bottles of beer, sparkling wine and packaged desserts in the walk-in chiller.

The walls, undersides of steel worktops, floor and fryers were covered in grease and food debris, and one fridge was leaking with a wet teatowel left inside.

Staff were not trained and safety hazards had not been identified.

Berisha admitted a further charge of not providing food hygiene training for staff relating to November 7, 2016.

And on January 31, 2017, inspectors found filters above an oven were saturated with grease which was dripping down the back of it.

The restaurant owner had also been charged with three breaches relating to mould inside an ice machine and in trays of dough, storing fruit and vegetables in a pool of water at the bottom of a fridge, placing cooked but uncovered prawns and lamb in the same freezer and broken and unclean equipment.

Berisha pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges and they were dismissed.

Berisha was fined £1,575 and ordered to pay costs of £1,563 as well as a victim surcharge of £30 - making a total of £3,168.