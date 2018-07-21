Owner devastated after pet dog mauled to death in Rushden

An 83-year-old man has been left devastated after his dog had to be put down following a vicious attack from another dog.

Bill Woollon popped out to give pet dog Max a quick walk at about 3.45pm last Saturday (July 14) when a much larger dog came out of nowhere and set upon Max in a play area off Meadow Sweet Road, Rushden.

Max had to be put to sleep on Monday

The pensioner thinks the dog which ripped into Max was a mastiff cross.

His daughter Ashley Fett said: “He just absolutely mauled my dad’s little dog.

“My dad tried to pick Max up and kicked the other dog away.”

In trying to protect Max, Bill was injured himself but still took Max to the vets before going to the hospital for treatment for his wounds.

Ashley said her dad was ‘covered in blood’ when they went to the vets and added: “They operated on Max but he had to be put to sleep on Monday.”

While the police took a statement from Bill following the attack, Ashley is worried that the dog who killed Max is still out there and could strike again.

Her fears relate not just to other animals, but to children too as she says there are a lot of families who live on the estate.

She said: “I am worried about any children playing out.

“People are concerned now.”

Last weekend’s attack has really affected the family, with Ashley adding: “My dad is devastated.

“Max was their life, he was nearly 13.

“He didn’t stand a chance.”

But despite the sadness of losing Max, there has been a lot of support for Bill in the days following the attack.

Ashley said: “My dad has had so much support from other dog walkers on the estate, they are up in arms over it.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called about an incident on July 14 at 3.45pm when a man was walking in Meadow Street Road in Rushden when another dog came along and attacked his dog.

“We are investigating.”

The spokesman added that they are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw the attack to call the police on 101.