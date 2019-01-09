Overnight work planned near Kettering’s rail station

Residents living near Kettering’s rail station have been warned of upcoming overnight works on the line.

Network Rail has planned to redevelop the up sidings to the south of the station on three nights in January and February.

Previous overnight work led to complaints on social media about noise from construction machinery.

The next stage of works will include site preparation, the installation of hand points and movement of plain line rail panels.

This work will require the use of construction machinery, specialist rail machinery, engineering trains, generators and task lighting.

Work will take place from 10pm on January 19 to 6pm on January 20, 10pm on February 2 to 6am on February 3 and 10pm on February 9 to 6am on February 10.

In a letter to residents and businesses near the line, Network Rail community relations manager Denise Thompson apologised for any inconvenience the work would cause.

She said: “We understand that working by your property overnight is far from ideal, but we are obliged to work on the railway at times that cause least disruption to trains.

“Unfortunately this means carrying out a lot of our work at weekends or overnight.

“I hope this information is helpful and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this essential work may cause.”

Anyone with concerns should call the 24-hour Network Rail helpline on 03457 114141.