Overnight closures planned for A6 at Rushden

Drivers will have to find alternative routes when a section of the A6 closes for roadworks.

Northamptonshire Highways is due to carry out carriageway retexturing on the A6 at the B645 roundabout at Rushden on August 13 and 14.

It is the junction with Kimbolton Road and Chelveston Road.

Details released by Northamptonshire Highways about the forthcoming work say: “This road has been selected for carriageway retexturing which will renew and restore the original design properties of the road surface with regard to the texture and skid resistance.

“The works will take place on the A6/B645 roundabout itself.

“When programming works we consider the impact on all road users and plan our works to minimise disruption.

“We do understand the closure will be inconvenient but works can only be completed safely and efficiently with this in place.

“We hope any inconvenience will be tolerated for the duration of the works, as this scheme will significantly improve this route.

“Please note that these works are dependent on good weather conditions.”

The road will be closed on both days from 8pm to 6am the following day and a diversion will be in place.