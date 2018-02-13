Overnight closures for A43 between Kettering and Northampton

Drivers who use the A43 between Kettering and Northampton are being warned of road closures taking place later this month.

Signs have gone up along the route advising motorists of the overnight closures which will be in place while Northamptonshire Highways carry out the work.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Carriageway repairs, lining work and gully clearing will take place on the A43 between Broughton and the Round Spinney roundabout in Northampton later this month.

“In order to do the work overnight closures are needed.

“These will take place from 8pm on February 26 to 6am on February 27 and from 8pm on February 27 to 6am on February 28.

“A signposted diversion route is in place.”

