‘Overbearing’ Kettering apartments plan rejected

A bid to create a six-storey block of apartments for over 55s in the heart of Kettering’s town centre has been refused.

Plans were submitted for 41 flats, with a restaraunt or retail unit on the ground floor, on the Queen Street car park next to Horsemarket.

They had been recommended for approval by council planners but councillors overruled them, saying they were out of keeping with the area.

A decision notice said: “By reason of its scale the proposal would result in an overbearing and dominant development which fails to respect its surrounding context.

“Therefore the proposal would be harmful to the visual amenities of the streetscape and the character and appearance of the area.”

A number of objections were made against the plans, with Historic England saying the height of the building would diminish and detract from the nearby St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

Police raised concerns about under-croft parking and eight objections were made by neighbours.

They said nearby residents would be overlooked by those living there and that it was out of keeping with the area.

Applicant Kevin Jones said the apartment plan would have been an integral part of the hotel phase and would have been operated as part of the scheme.

The car park - which would have been run by the hotel operators - would have lost 12 of its 40 spaces.