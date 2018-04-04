Outstanding rating for Rushden care home

A Rushden care home has been rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC has found the quality of care provided by Kingly Terrace in Essex Road, Rushden, to be outstanding following an inspection in December.

Kingly Terrace provides accommodation and personal care to people that require support with varied and complex needs primarily arising from an acquired brain injury or neurological disability.

The home is a detached property that has been adapted for people that use wheelchairs and need other specialist equipment to manage their disability.

Inspectors found staff were caring and compassionate and people were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Under CQC’s programme of inspections, all adult social care services are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Kingly Terrace has been rated outstanding for being responsive and well-led, and good for being caring, safe and effective.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: “Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people at Kingly Terrace, which we found gave them an enhanced sense of quality of life and well-being.

“People benefited from receiving support from motivated staff who worked creatively to achieve outstanding outcomes.

“Staff had insight into people’s capabilities and aspirations and people were encouraged and enabled to do things for themselves.

“The service had a positive ‘can do’ culture that supported people as individuals that had a recognised potential to take back control of their lives.

“People increasingly benefited from achieving higher levels of independence in their day-to-day lives through a programme of rehabilitation that they fully engaged with.

“The registered manager and senior staff led by example and their enthusiasm and commitment inspired the staff team.

“The team worked exceptionally well together to the benefit of the people and provided them with the structure and opportunities they needed to enhance their quality of life.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated Outstanding.”

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief inspector of adult social care, said: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment.

“I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”

To read the report in full, click here