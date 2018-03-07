Outreach service won’t be held at Oundle’s library

East Northamptonshire Council’s customer services team will soon no longer hold its outreach service at Oundle Library.

Currently, customer service advisors attend Oundle, Irthlingborough and Raunds libraries to make it easier for residents who can’t attend the Thrapston or Rushden offices to make enquiries or complete paperwork.

But Oundle’s service will no longer be held at the library after Northamptonshire County Council’s budget cuts.

Instead, from March 12, the service will be at Oundle’s Fletton House from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 1pm.

The Irthlingborough service will not change (10am to 1pm on Wednesdays), but staff will now attend Raunds Library on a Tuesday (10am to 12pm) instead of a Thursday.

Councillor Steven North, leader of ENC, said: “It was disappointing to hear the announcement from the county council on February 28 about library opening times changes.

“We heard about the changes at the same time as our residents, which gave us very little notice to make other arrangements.

“In better news, I am pleased our staff, with the help of Oundle Town Council, have been able to find alternative accommodation quickly, which limits any inconvenience to our customers.

“Our advisors look forward to helping you at the new location.”

If you prefer not to visit ENC in person, the website is open all day, every day and can be used to find out information, make payments, report an inconvenience and apply for many services at http://www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/doitonline.