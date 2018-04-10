Outdoor fun for children at ranger day in Desborough

Children enjoyed organised pond dipping, making miniature gardens and going on ranger-led tours around Desborough Pocket Park on Saturday.

Youngsters who took part said it was a really good day and they wanted to come again.

And another ranger day for children at the pocket park is due to be held in September.

But ahead of that, there will be a volunteers morning at the park on Saturday, April 21.

Keith Brown, vice-chairman of Desborough Pocket Park committee, said: “If you can sow, prune, or just tidy the park, you’ll be very welcome.

“Please wear suitable clothing and stout footwear.

“It starts at 10.15am and finishes at midday when free soup and rolls will be served to volunteers.”

For more information call Keith on 01536 390959.