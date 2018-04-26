Our little miracle: Burton Latimer couple’s baby battle

A couple from Burton Latimer have spoken of their battle for a child of their own.

Laura and Andy Garthwaite went through three unsuccessful rounds of IVF before they had baby Daisy on August 5 last year.

Baby Joy: Burton Latimer: Laura and Andy Garthwaite with their daughter, Daisy, 9 months old, 'The couple had a struggle conceiving and were helped by a clinic. 'Tuesday, April 24th 2018 NNL-180424-232229009

The couple had almost given up hope and considered other options before their last available chance worked.

Mum Laura, a veterinary nurse, said: “I can’t even remember what we did before Daisy, I couldn’t say.

“She is just such a little miracle baby and she’s just amazing.

“The day she was born you’re just like ‘wow’.

“This is what we went through all of that for and it was worth it.”

The couple’s problems began when doctors found Andy, 38, had an almost non-existent sperm count.

After some sperm was found it was frozen and when they began seeing Care Fertility in Northampton in 2013 Laura, 33, fell pregnant on the first round of IVF.

But the 12-week scan found the baby had an abnormal bladder and they had a chemical miscarriage four weeks later.

Andy, a baker, said: “It’s been a hard road.

“You go through all of this and you get pregnant and there’s excitement but you don’t know if it’s working.

“Even when Laura was pregnant I was just thinking ‘when is it going to go wrong?’”

The Garthwaites, who are originally from West Yorkshire, only got one embryo on the NHS and after a holiday to Mexico decided to go private in March 2014 at a cost of £8,000.

A fresh egg was put in which didn’t work before a third attempt using frozen eggs failed.

The couple were told they would have to pay more to keep their frozen sperm and decided to use their last remaining egg before destroying their remaining samples.

Andy said: “There was no sperm left, last egg, we just couldn’t take it any more.

“We were thinking it wasn’t going to work and we’d go down the adoption route or sperm donation.”

It really was last chance saloon - but it proved to be fourth time lucky when Laura fell pregnant in November 2016.

When the couple’s 12-week scan was a success Laura finally believed she’d be having a child.

But Andy’s worry did not stop until Daisy, who was born weighing 9lb 1oz, was in his arms.

He said: “I was handed Daisy while Laura was being treated and I was just like ‘what do I do with you?’

“I just couldn’t believe she was here.”

The Garthwaites have no plans for a second child through IVF but say they might consider adoption in the future.

Laura heaped praise on the staff at Care Northampton for their support during such an emotional time.

She said: “They were just amazing.

“They could not have made every appointment or every phone call smoother.

“They put you at ease and look after you so well, they were just lovely.

“Without them we would not have our little lovely Daisy.”

Rahnuma Kazem, medical director at Care Fertility Northampton, said: “We are delighted for Andrew and Laura.

“They have had several treatment cycles and also had to cope with a miscarriage.

“Everyone at Care Fertility in Northampton sends much love and congratulations to the family.”