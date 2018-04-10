Oundle trio plot 10,000 mile Mongol Rally route

Three former Oundle School boys are competing in the world famous Mongol Rally this summer in aid of the charities Cool Earth and Sue Ryder.

Oliver Frisby, Josh Allen and James Keane – competing in the rally under the team name ‘Livin’ on a Spare’ all left school in 2017 having completed their A-levels.

The Mongol Rally is an epic journey which will see the trio travel 10,000 miles across mountains, deserts and the steppes of Europe.

There is no fixed route and no real rules – all organisers ask is that the vehicle has an engine no bigger than 1.2 and that teams raise £1,000 for charity.

The boys decided they wanted to do something epic before they go to University in September and said the rally seemed like the perfect adventure.

Half the money they raise will go to Cool Earth, which is working against the destruction of the rain forest.

The rest of it will go to Sue Ryder which is a charity particularly close to one of the team member’s heart after his grandfather died in Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2017.

They will be driving a 17-year-old Renault Clio, which already has 125,000 miles on the clock, from Prague to Ulan Ude in Siberia, Russia.

Along the way they will pass through Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Mongolia.

They hope to finish the journey in about six weeks, just in time for them to get to Fresher’s Week at University!

The boys are looking for as much support as possible to help them get across the finish line either through sponsorship of the vehicle or through donations of equipment they will need such as jerry cans, a tool kit, medical supplies and more.

If you would like to help or sponsor them, visit www.facebook.com/LivinOnASpare or e mail obbfrisby@gmail.com.