Oundle School pupils head to Oxford and Cambridge

Fifteen pupils from Oundle School have received offers this year to study at Oxford and Cambridge.

Eleven of these are conditional on A-level and Pre-U results, with four former pupils receiving unconditional offers.

The offers received were for a cross-section of subjects, from English and classics to politics, philosophy and economics and chemistry.

Headteacher Sarah Kerr-Dineen said: "It is always pleasing to see pupils rewarded for their understanding of and commitment to their chosen fields at Oxford and Cambridge.

"It is, however, the diversity of their ambition of which I am most proud.

"This year Oundelians applied for more than 100 different courses at more than 40 universities both in the UK and abroad and I wish them all success in meeting their offer requirements."

Oundle School charges £36,960 per year for third form to sixth form boarders and £23,505 per year for third form to sixth form day pupils

Eighteen Oundle students were accepted to Oxford and Cambridge last year and in 2017, 16 pupils were offered places at Oxbridge.