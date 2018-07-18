Oundle pupils will enjoy science lessons in new modern classrooms

Pupils at Prince William School in Oundle will now enjoy science lessons in modern, 21st century learning facilities with the opening of the school’s new science block.

Work started on the construction of the new building in early 2017 and has been completed ready for the new school year.

The two-storey science block boasts 14 well-equipped laboratories to ensure pupils can benefit from the very best teaching environment.

The project is part of an extensive programme of refurbishment works at Prince William School, which is sponsored by the EMLC Academy Trust.

The works will include investment in new buildings and redevelopment of existing teaching blocks.

Principal Elizabeth Dormor said: “This is a very exciting time for Prince William School, our staff, and our students as we carry out a significant refurbishment programme, starting with the opening of the new science block.

“The new teaching spaces feature impressive laboratory facilities and equipment to help our students reach their full potential in the science subjects.

“I can’t wait to see the staff and pupils enjoying the new science block from September.”

To mark the completion of the new science block, the school hosted a special science day for pupils on Monday (July 16) including a visit from interactive science truck Titan II, which showcases the latest technology and engineering including robotics and virtual reality.

The next phase of development at the school will be the conversion of the former science block into a specialist maths building.