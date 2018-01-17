Oundle pupils to perform on the big stage

Pupil’s from Oundle’s Prince William School will be among thousands to perform on the big stage.

The school is the only from Northamptonshire to have been selected to take part in the Rock Challenge, performing at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on February 5.

The Rock Challenge is an opportunity for young people to perform live on stage, which encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

Teams of about 20 to 135 students will have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme to an audience made up of family, friends, VIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry professionals.

Supervising event manager Sophia Campbell said: “Every school puts so much effort into their Rock Challenge performance, the dedication from students and staff alike is fantastic to see.

“For many, Rock Challenge is the highlight of the school year. I can’t wait to see what 2018 brings.

Involving more than 330 schools across the country across different venues, this year’s UK Rock Challenge and J Rock tour is expected to reach 20,000 young people between the ages of seven and 18-years-old and upwards of 38,000 audience members.

With Rock Challenge reaching its 23rd year in the UK in 2018, Be Your Best Foundation chair Mervyn Bishop is looking forward to seeing the 2018 events take place across the UK.

He said: “Rock Challenge and J Rock positively impacts the lives of thousands of young people every year.

“They are inspired to strive for a healthy lifestyle and drug free high through performing, not to mention the social, team building and creative benefits the initiative provides.

“I am honoured to be involved with this fantastic event once again.”

To book tickets, click here.