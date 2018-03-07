Oundle pupils helping to bridge the generation gap

A care home is helping to bridge the generation gap by opening its doors to young people.

Abbott House, in Oundle, has welcomed pupils from Oundle School, who have been volunteering at the home by helping staff at meal times, playing board games with residents and providing entertainment using their own musical instruments.

Three pupils have also been painting murals on the bathroom walls, while others have given talks on their varied backgrounds, sharing experiences with residents.

The volunteering doubles up for some pupils as a contribution towards the service element of their silver or gold Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Operated by Shaw healthcare, Abbott House provides residential and dementia care and was rated ‘good’ in its December 2017 inspection by health watchdog, the Care Quality Commission.

The home is managed by Julie Chinnick.

She said: “Staff and residents are always really pleased to welcome the pupils into the home. It’s been wonderful to watch relationships develop between them and our residents over the course of their DofE work, sharing youth and experience in equal measure. Some of the pupils have built up such a good rapport with our residents that they intend to continue to visit us after their studies.”

Liz Turnbull, head of community action at Oundle School, added: “Our pupils undoubtedly enjoy their visits to Abbott House and benefit from the wonderful relationships they develop with the residents. It is a mutually beneficial partnership and we will continue to look at ways to develop it further.”