Organisers of Kettering arts festival appeal for support

Organisers of Kettering’s four-day arts festival have appealed for support from local businesses.

KettFest was set up in response to negative comments made about the town on social media and brings together local artists to celebrate all that is good about Kettering.

This year’s event, which takes place from July 12 to 15, will see performers and community groups once again taking control of the streets, with highlights including live music, poetry, workshops, author events, children’s entertainment and yarn and art bombing.

Organisers have promised that KettFest will be bigger than ever in its fourth year.

Joanna Selby-Green said: “We want to encourage as many locals to get involved as possible.

“If you are unfamiliar with this festival or would like to find out how to get your business or community group promoted during this brilliant and colourful weekend then please go to our website www.kettfest.org.

“We are always looking for more businesses to help and support artists.

“In recent years KettFest has boosted morale and business interests in our town.

“It was even mentioned in the Houses of Parliament, with comments about the positivity and economic development it brings.”