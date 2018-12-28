Column: Musings from an eventful year gone by

Our columnist Helen Bach reflects on a year in Northamptonshire news...

Here’s a review of 2018 as seen through my Northamptonshire Telegraph columns:

January saw me share these wise words: ‘When you’re an octogenarian, you have to live for every day, so I’m going to learn to love January and February as much as April and May’.

In February, we learned that ‘Plume Plotter’ charts and shares details of where emissions from proposed Corby waste plants in Shelton Road and Gretton Brook Road will likely travel.

I also encouraged all women to attend smear tests, urging them not to die of embarrassment.

March saw the #NotYou campaign, highlighting groups who would no longer be able to use Corby’s Urgent Care Centre under the CCG’s then proposals. We also had the ‘Beast From The East’, or proper winter as it was once known.

In April, I confessed that in other people’s houses I turn loo rolls round, so the paper is hanging over the top (the right way).

May saw me discussing dementia as Dame Barbara Windsor’s diagnosis had just been made public.

By being more open and discussing dementia it will reduce any stigma that still exists.

In June, we got the sad news that M&S stores in Kettering and Northampton were closing, and I didn’t want to have to make a ‘pants pilgrimage’ to Rushden Lakes.

We were also faced with the plans to disband Northamptonshire County Council and create two new unitary authorities.

In July, it was the World Cup and I confessed in poetry that I was a little bit in love with England boss, Gareth Southgate.

August saw the first Grow Festival in Corby. The gormless giant garden gnome grappler of Kettering also made headlines worldwide.

I discussed scroll-free September, and that I miss proper travel programmes, presented by people such as Judith Chalmers.

In October, I broached the possibility that some of the county council’s woes could be caused by unfair funding (as well as incompetence).

In November I revealed I’d enjoyed this year’s Bake Off, and I also mused whether it was time to stop burning effigies on bonfires and selling fireworks to the public, and only allow organised displays.

In December, we had the Brexit ‘field trip’ and I’m A Celeb.

So, what will 2019 bring?

By Helen Bach