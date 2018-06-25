Operation Snare lives up to its name as five cars are seized in Northampton

A police crackdown targeting drug dealers and gangs behind organised crime resulted in five cars being seized in Northampton town centre.

Number plates were checked using specialist kit during the one-day operation last Thursday and a total of 30 cars were stopped.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police Sergeant Tom Griffin from the Force Intelligence Bureau, said: “Operation Snare was meticulously planned and utilised resources from across the force in order to catch criminals and seize vehicles believed to be involved in the supply of drugs.

“I’m really pleased at how successful the operation was and we are planning similar operations over the next few months in both Northampton town centre and elsewhere across the county.

“For me, targeting serious and organised criminals is key to developing intelligence and obtaining prosecutions and this operation and those planned in the future sends the message that Northamptonshire is a hostile place for criminals.”

Operation Snare, led by Northamptonshire Police’s Intelligence Bureau, used ANPR vehicles located in and around the town centre to target criminals involved in drug supply and serious and organised crime.