Opening of Kettering skate shop proves a great success

More than 200 people came through the doors of a new Kettering skate shop on Saturday (May 12).

Illicit, based in The Yards, was opened for the first time by new business owner Travis Clayton, 28, of Kettering.

Travis serving his first customer.

He hopes the launch of his skate shop will provide a social hub for both the local community and visitors.

He said: “The day couldn’t have gone better.

“I was really shocked with the turnout but knew the support from the community would pull through on the day.

“There was such a buzz of excitement in the shop, it was great to see.

Travis at Illicit.

“I’m incredibly grateful for everyone’s support - the people of Kettering really made Illicit’s opening day a day to remember!

“I’m looking forward to the future of Illicit and can’t wait to meet more people who visit.”

The new shop will carry true, tried and tested brands like HUF, Brixton and Trasher among others and will be open for six days each week.