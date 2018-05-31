Opening date revealed for Corby’s climbing centre

The team behind Corby’s new climbing centre has revealed when it will open to the public.

The facility in St Mark’s Road, near the town’s Tesco Extra, will open its doors on Saturday, July 28 this year.

The site of the climbing centre.

The centre will focus on the art of bouldering, a form of climbing, with about 420m of wall space, a training wall, a free-standing boulder and island.

Suzi Rees, director at the centre and chief executive of iDID, said: “We’re so excited to announce our opening date and can’t wait to welcome people of all ages and abilities into the centre.

“We’ve already been receiving bookings for groups and have now started our recruitment process.

“We’ve got some fantastic plans for our opening weekend so keep your eyes peeled on our social media platforms and website.”

The £250,000 centre will be open seven days a week and will also house a separate cafe called Orenda.

There will also be a meeting space, yoga studio, therapies and treatments and could also be used for children’s parties.

Suzi said: “Corby is really unique and it’s an amazing place to work.

“One of the things we love about Corby is its spirit and its attitude to tackling social issues.

“We hope to be a part of that and be a place that everyone can come to.”

The centre is also looking to find people to take on paid roles including centre manager, duty managers, team members and cafe assistants.

To find out more or apply for a role email s.rees@ididadventure.co.uk.