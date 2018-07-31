Opening date for Rushden Lakes’ Hobbycraft store revealed

Craft fans don’t have long to wait until Hobbycraft opens its doors at Rushden Lakes.

The popular craft store is one of five shops opening as part of phase three of the multi-million pound retail and leisure development.

It will be in the same terrace as Decathlon, Wren Kitchens and Cotswold Outdoor, as well as AJ Cycles, which opened for business on Saturday (July 28).

Bosses have revealed that the opening date for the new craft store is just a few weeks away on September 4.

They are promising that Hobbycraft Rushden Lakes will be ‘the only place to find all your craft materials, art supplies, and craft workshops under one roof.’

While the store is due to open on September 4, there will be a grand opening event a few days later on Saturday, September 8.

More than 200 people applied to work at Hobbycraft’s new branch, with successful candidates securing one of the 15 staff jobs or three team leader roles.

Last weekend saw Rushden Lakes celebrating its first anniversary, as reported by the Northants Telegraph.

It has had 4.5 million visitors in its first year and work is progressing on phase two, which includes a 14-screen cinema.

For more information about the development’s first year and what the future holds for Rushden Lakes, click here