Opening date for outdoor clothing and equipment store coming to Rushden Lakes

Fans of the great outdoors will soon be able to get clothing, equipment and accessories for their next adventure at Rushden Lakes.

Cotsworld Outdoor has revealed it will be opening its new store at the multi-million pound retail and leisure site next month.

The retailer says it offers the UK’s widest range of oudoor clothing and equipment, covering all the kit needed for everything from hiking to camping trips, and walking boots to waterproof jackets.

The new store will be opening in the East Terrace, where AJ Cycles and Decathlon have already opened and where Hobbycraft and Wren Kitchens are due to open soon.

A message posted on the retailer’s official website says: “Your new Rushden store is on its way.

“Join us on 15th September for the official opening and we’ll help you find your somewhere this summer and the next.

“The grand opening of this new store is an event not to be missed, with opportunities to meet our ambassadors, chat to our experts and check out exciting new collections of clothing, equipment and accessories for any adventure.

“We’ll be joined in-store by one of our ambassadors, endurance adventure ethlete, Jamie Ramsay, who’ll be our special guest on the day.

“He’ll be leading a run around Rushden Lakes, and talking all about his amazing adventures, as well as is favourite bits of kit he never leaves without.

“He’ll be officially opening our new store at 9am, so don’t miss out.”

A number of opening day offers will be up for grabs at the store on September 15.