Opening date for new Kettering toy shop revealed

The owner of a new toy shop in Kettering has revealed its opening date.

Toy Box Kettering is taking on an empty unit in Market Street, selling a range of traditional and wooden toys.

It will officially open its doors on Tuesday, July 3.

The shop will be owned and run by one-man band Serrina Budworth, who lives in Warkton.

Serrina used to be a nursery nurse and has always had an interest in children’s toys, but this will be her first retail venture.

She said: “I always thought that I’d love to open my own shop.

“I’ve come into town a few times to get presents for nieces and nephews and there’s not been a great selection.

“An opportunity came up with the unit and I decided to take the plunge.

“I want to provide Kettering with a nice, independent shop selling traditional and wooden toys.”

Kettering’s town centre has had a rough ride in recent months with Marks and Spencer earmarked for closure, and the Body Shop and Gala Bingo shutting its doors.

Toy Box Kettering is a stone’s throw from independent shopping district The Yards and other small retailers such as Bottle Mix.

Serrina said: “Because of some of the big shops leaving it’s time for the independent retailers to thrive.

“I think it’s the way forward and will attract people into town.”

The shop will sell toys aimed at children aged up to the age of six.

Toys on sale will include wooden vehicles, educational puzzles, rocking dinosaurs, cranes, train tracks, wooden food and more.

Serrina added: “I just want people to come and have a look!

“I feel very positive about the things I’m selling and I can’t wait to get going.”

The shop will be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, opening at 10am and closing at 4.30pm or 5pm.

