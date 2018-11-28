Opening date for Nando’s at Rushden Lakes revealed

Popular chicken chain Nando’s has revealed when it will open at Rushden Lakes - and it’s soon.

The chain, famous for its marinated and flamegrilled chicken served in different levels of spice, will open on Wednesday, December 5.

It’s the second restaurant to join the West Terrace line-up after burger joint Five Guys, which has proved popular with shoppers.

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “The first restaurant to open at Rushden Lakes’ newest leisure development was Five Guys and it has been a massive hit with our shoppers, so we’re expecting the opening of Nando’s to be another popular addition.

“Nando’s is just the second of many new restaurant and leisure occupiers set to open at Rushden Lakes and it’s brilliant that the restaurant is joining us just before Christmas too as it will be a great place to enjoy some delicious food while enjoying a festive shopping break.

“In the new year, Five Guys and Nando’s will also be joined on the West Terrace by Zizzi, Chiquito, Frankie & Benny’s and TGI Fridays as well as plenty of leisure brands.

“These include mini golf, a children’s play centre, an indoor climbing wall and a 14-screen Cineworld cinema, which is due to open in summer 2019.”

The new restaurant will be the fourth in the county, which already has branches in Corby, Kettering and Northampton.

Previously, a spokesman for Nando’s said: “We know that there are a lot of PERi-PERi fans in Northamptonshire and have been looking to open a new restaurant in the area for some time.”