Opening date for Irthlingborough’s new Co-op store revealed

The new Co-op store set to built on a former factory site in Irthlingborough is due to open in just a few months’ time.

Central England Co-op is opening a food store and funeral home where the Express Works factory used to stand in Church Street.

This piece of land has been vacant since the buildings were demolished following a fire in 2007.

A spokesman for Central England Co-op said earlier this year that the site could create between 15 and 25 jobs, and they have now revealed when they are hoping to open the new branch.

The spokesman said: “At this moment in time, our plan is to open both sites in the final week of August.”

The new Irthlingborough store is part of a multi-million pound project by Central England Co-op which will see new sites launched across its trading estate of 16 counties.

New food stores and funeral homes are currently planned for Birmingham, Peterborough, Yorkshire, Derby, Leicestershire, Suffolk and Nottingham as well as Northamptonshire.

The new and revamped sites will feature upgraded fixtures and fittings including the latest in pioneering new energy efficient refrigeration technologies to minimise environmental impact and LED lighting.

The opening of all new food stores will be celebrated with a special golden ticket giveaway, where 50 shoppers will be able to win everything from a big screen television to hundreds of pounds in vouchers.

Customers and members will be able to enjoy everything from everyday necessities to something a little more special as a result alongside a range of community benefits.

This includes the Community Dividend Fund which last year saw 122 groups share more than £200,000 to pay for everything from defibrillators to vital school equipment.