Opening date for crazy golf at Rushden Lakes revealed

The opening date for Rushden Lakes’ adventure golf centre has been revealed.

Last month Paradise Island Adventure Golf announced they would be teeing off at the retail destination.

Images from other Paradise Island courses.

Now the Northants Telegraph can reveal they will be pitching up in just over a week, opening to the public on April 6.

Featuring a variety of themed areas, both courses will start with players going through a plane wreckage pay booth.

In course one, Temple Ruins, participants go on an adventure through a treacherous swamp and onto ancient temple ruins before making their way through a deadly jungle.

In the second course, Volcano Trail, golfers negotiate their way through the cannibal camp before making their way through the jungle and taking on a magnificent ancient volcano in search of a perfect hole-in-one.

Last month Craig Nichol, marketing manager at Paradise Island Adventure Golf, said having fun is par for the course.

He said: “We’re really looking forward to teeing off at Rushden Lakes.

“Adventure golf is one of the most popular leisure attractions in the UK and we’re excited to be a part of a fantastic new leisure development at Rushden Lakes.

“This is crazy golf as you’ve never seen it before and offers an exciting and affordable day or night out for families, friends, couples and groups.

“It’s also a great place for team building, corporate events and for birthday parties for all ages.”

The opening of the Rushden Lakes site will mark the company’s seventh location following sites in Manchester, Sheffield, Derby, Cheshire, Glasgow and Livingston.

The Rushden Lakes centre will provide up to 10 new jobs.

It will be housed in the leisure terrace alongside the recently-opened play park and climbing centre, a series of restaurants and the multi-screen cinema which is set to open later this year.