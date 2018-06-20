Open meeting about church tourism in East Northants tonight

An open meeting about church tourism in East Northants is taking place tonight (Wednesday).

The meeting is being held at St Peter’s Church in Irthlingborough.

Topics likely to be covered include:

- Why do you want more visitors or tourists, and what are the main reasons

- What are you already doing to welcome visitors and tourists and what more would you like to do

- Practicalities of opening up the church building such as volunteers and insurance

- Any local success stories

The meeting starts at 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday) at St Peter’s Church in Irthlingborough.

All are welcome to attend.

For more details call Andrew Presland on 01933 316927.