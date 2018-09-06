Open day to look around Rushden and Earls Barton police buildings up for sale

An open day is being held to give potential buyers the first glimpse of three Northamptonshire Police properties which have gone on the market.

As recently reported by the Northants Telegraph, property agent Fisher German is marketing the former Rushden Police Station as well as two former three-bedroom houses in Rushden and a former three bedroom house in Earls Barton previously used as police offices.

Potential buyers are being invited to view the properties at an open day taking place from 10am to 1pm on Thursday, September 13.

The former Rushden Police Station, located at the intersection of North Street and Shirley Road, has a guide price of £500,000 and includes office and storage accommodation with associated communal areas.

Externally, the site features a gated yard along with several stores and garages.

The two former three-bedroom properties in Rushden, based in North Street, have been used as police offices since 2000 and are on the market with a guide price of £350,000.

The properties are interconnected, and both have spacious rooms, each with bathrooms on the first floor.

Earls Barton police house, in Northampton Road, is a semi-detached former three-bedroom residential dwelling and is on the market with a guide price of £250,000.

All sites have the potential for either residential development or to be converted back to residential use, subject to the necessary planning permission being obtained.

Isabelle Carr of Fisher German said: “Although commercial properties, all three have the potential for residential development.

“They are located in close proximity to Northampton and have excellent transport links, including a nearby Wellingborough Railway Station which has regular services to London St Pancras.

“Both the former Rushden Police Station and two former three-bedroom properties are also only a short walk from Rushden high street as well as Rushden Lakes, which is soon to be expanding to include additional leisure facilities and restaurants.”

