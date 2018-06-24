One week until Burton Latimer’s popular duck race

One of the biggest events on Burton Latimer’s calendar returns next Sunday (July 1).

The annual duck race sees hundreds of plastic ducks bought by competitors released into the River Ise, with cash prizes for the winners.

The race starts at about 3.30pm with events taking place in the Pocket Park in Station Road from 1pm.

Entrance to the fun-packed event is free, with free parking also on offer in Weetabix’s car park.

This year’s programme includes live entertainment, real ale, a mini marketplace with stands and stalls, refreshments including a BBQ and ice creams, a prosecco bar, bouncy castle, face painting and more.

The four prizes on offer at the duck race are £150, £100, £75 and £50.

Last year’s event attracted about 2,000 people.

The duck race and fete is organised by the Pocket Park Group and Burton Latimer Scouts with all proceeds going to help support their projects.

For more information contact organiser Maureen Jerram on 01536 725524 or email mjerram@tiscali.co.uk.