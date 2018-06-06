One-way system in Kettering street to be axed this summer

Work to make a Kettering town centre street two-way will begin in August.

Eskdaill Street, which has been one-way for years, will open at both ends as part of a scheme between Kettering Council and Northamptonshire County Council.

Workmen were in Eskdaill Street last week. Credit: Kamal Paul

The scheme, which includes major works to the junction and traffic lights where Eskdaill Street meets Rockingham Road, is due to begin on August 23 and be completed by the end of November.

Kamal Paul is the owner of Paul’s Stop and Shop in Montagu Street, opposite the south end of Eskdaill Street.

He said: “I think it’s a very positive move for Kettering town centre.

“It’s going to relieve congestion for traffic from Wellington Street going into Rockingham Road and also for King Street and Regent Street.

“Hopefully it’s going to make the town centre a more accessible place for people.”

A series of temporary signs will be erected at the end of the works to alert drivers on roads which link into Eskdaill Street of the changes when they are due to go live.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “This will provide greater access to the town centre and improve traffic flow and help support future growth in the town.

“Works are scheduled from August 23 and will take several weeks to complete.

“During this time, temporary traffic lights, lane closures and diversions for pedestrians will be in place.”

Kettering Council said their consultation and information sessions received a good response.

A council spokesman said: “Some people were strongly in favour of the change as they felt it long overdue.

“Others felt there were more pressing priorities.

“However, since the council has secured the money from developers and this has been planned for nearly a decade, there was no justification for delaying its implementation.”

As a result of the feedback, there will be no changes to parking on Rockingham Road and replacement bays will be created on Montagu Street to replace those lost as a result of the change.

The council spokesman added that a series of FAQs responding to points made in the information and consultation sessions will be posted on the council’s website by the end of this week.