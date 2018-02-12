One-way system could be axed in Kettering town centre street

The one-way system could become a thing of the past in one Kettering street.

A consultation is due to start this month on changing the flow of traffic to two-way in Eskdaill Street.

If given the go-ahead, majors works would be required to the junction and traffic lights where Eskdaill Street meets Rockingham Road.

Kettering Council member Cllr James Burton (Con, All Saints) said: “I’m really pleased this has come forward.

“We are now about to consult and I implore people to tell us their feelings towards this.”

The axing of the one-way system was suggested 10 years ago but motorists are still unable to turn on to Eskdaill Street from Montagu Street.

Should the move to a two-way system happen, the number of drivers cutting through Newland Street or using Wellington Street as a rat run would almost certainly reduce.

Kettering Council is now working with the county council over the proposals.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We are working in partnership with Kettering Council on proposals for Eskdaill Street in Kettering, as part of Kettering’s town centre delivery plan.

“The key proposals will be to change Eskdaill Street in Kettering from one-way to two-way traffic improving transport links and accessibility in Kettering town centre.”

Once the consultation is complete, works could begin this spring.

The project would also improve the pavement areas where Montagu Street meets Stamford Road.