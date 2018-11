One person was taken to hospital after a car accident near Kettering this morning.

Police were called to the A43 near the new police building and hamburger roundabout at about 8.30am today (Tuesday) to find a car had hit the crash barriers.

A Northants Police spokesman said one person was taken to hospital for treatment but there were no details on the extent of their injuries.

The vehicle was recovered from the scene by 10.30am.