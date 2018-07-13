One-man Shakespearean comedy comes to Kettering stage

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be re-told as part of a one-man show at Kettering’s Bonkers Playhouse next Friday.

Tony Howes, who lives in Northampton, is a West End veteran who first performed his one-man show on BBC Radio 3 and the Edinburgh Festival.

The award-winning actor is now bringing the performance to the Bonkers Playhouse in Victoria Street.

Experienced Shakesperian actor Tony will play all the roles from Puck to Oberon and will also include some tap dancing and juggling.

Tony, who has been in Emmerdale, Doctors and the original Adrian Mole on the West End stage, said: “I’ve done lots of theatre - I was Buttons in the panto in Kettering alongside Christine Hamilton a few years ago and I was in the National Youth Theatre with Colin Firth. He only had one line!

“My show is me, playing 17 parts in Midsummer Night’s Dream. It was originally on Radio 3 and I adapted it for the stage.

“There’s a bit of singing and dancing and it’s great fun.”

The show starts at 7.45pm on Friday, June 20.

Tickets are £10 and are available on the night or from the Bonkers Playhouse website.