On-duty firefighter seriously injured in Corby hit-and-run

A firefighter is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Corby.

The incident took place in George Street at 11pm on Saturday, August 11.

A Peugout was in collision with two pedestrians before driving off without stopping.

One of the pedestrians, an on-duty firefighter, was taken to hospital with a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The second person did not require hospital treatment.

The car believed to have been involved in the collision was recovered a short time later in Studfall Avenue.

Chief fire officer Darren Dovey, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am thankful that our firefighter did not suffer life threatening injuries in the incident, however he does remain in hospital with what doctors are describing as a range of serious injuries.

“We continue to provide support to him, his family and colleagues who were left very shaken by the incident and aim to help him return to work when he is fully recovered.”

An investigation into what happened is taking place and police officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about the collision or the car involved.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.