Olympic swimmer inspires competitors in Corby

An Olympic champion presented awards to the winners of a national junior swimming competition at Corby Pool.

World breaststroke champion Adam Peaty MBE attended the grand final of the arena Junior Inter-League, which is the top junior league swimming event for children aged nine to 12.

The league is made up of 11 leagues across the country, bringing thousands of young swimmers together over a series of three rounds with the ultimate aim to qualify for the annual grand final.

The arena Junior Inter-League is a well-established competition on the swimming calendar, having started back in 1979, and has seen a number of future Olympians take part.

Mr Peaty said: “I love attending events like these as this is where it all started for me.

“It’s so important to support and inspire the next generation of swimmers as they push their minds and bodies to the next levels to achieve their own swimming dreams.”

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “To be able to hold this kind of event and welcome Olympic Champions such as Adam Peaty is amazing and the reason that we took the decision to build a 50m pool. Welcoming this calibre of visitor and seeing how busy the pool is day to day is clear evidence that this was the right decision.

“We would like to thank Adam for his visit - I’m sure it has been a real inspiration to all of the young swimmers that took part.

“Also huge congratulations to everyone that took part in the event and who organised it so well, we look forward to welcoming you all back to Corby East Midlands International Pool soon.”