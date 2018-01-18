Olympic gymnast inspires Corby pupils

Pupils were encouraged to go for gold by a visiting Olympic gymnast.

Team GB medallist Kristian Thomas spoke to pupils at Rockingham Primary School about the merits of working hard and pursuing their ambitions.

As well as leading gymnastics sessions with each year group, he also delivered a masterclass for those pupils with an interest in the sport.

Deputy head teacher Allan Crozier said it was important for children to meet inspirational role models.

He said: “We want to ensure pupils get the opportunity to enrich their education outside of the classroom and it is important they get to meet people they perhaps not have the chance to otherwise. Meeting someone like Kristian Thomas can inspire the next generation of gymnasts.”

Pupils with an interest in gymnastics worked with Kristian on their techniques, including how to use a spring board to mount a pommel horse.

Mr Crozier added: “Kristian spoke to pupils about how he got involved in gymnastics when he was five. He told them that if they find something that inspires them, they should keep working hard at it to achieve whatever they want to achieve, whether that’s academic or sporting. Seeing his medals made it more real to pupils.”