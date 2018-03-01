Olympic gold medallist to open new Corby supermarket

Former Team GB hockey player Hannah MacLeod is getting set to open Corby’s new Aldi store.

The grand opening will take place at 8am on Thursday, March 15, when the gold medallist will cut the ribbon to declare the store officially open, along with children from St Patrick’s Catholic Primary.

Hannah will welcome customers into the store and meet and greet shoppers who will have the chance to see her gold medal.

Also up for grabs on the day are 30 Super 6 tokens which will be handed out to the first 30 people in the queue, to be exchanged for a free bag of Aldi’s famous Super 6 fruit and vegetables.

Following the opening, Hannah, who won gold at Rio in 2016 as part of the women’s hockey team, will also make an appearance at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary and lead an assembly on healthy eating and the importance of cooking with fresh vegetables.

This comes as part of Aldi’s initiative ‘Get Set To Eat Fresh’ which encourages children aged five to 14 to develop their understanding and love of fresh, healthy food and the skills they need to cook for themselves.

Hannah said: “I’m really looking forward to my jam-packed morning in Corby.

“I hope to inspire customers and pupils to try new sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“With so much great fresh produce on offer at Aldi, it’s really easy for locals to achieve this.

“Aldi has always been so supportive throughout my athletic career and I’m so pleased to be part of the opening day.

“I can’t wait to meet the pupils of St Patrick’s Catholic Primary to talk to them about how I maintained my fitness levels as an Olympic athlete.

“As a performance nutritionist, I understand the importance of a healthy, balanced diet in supporting the children’s development.

“I think it’s great that Aldi offers a wide range of fresh produce at affordable prices, as it makes it really easy for parents to cook nutritious meals with their children at home.”

The new store in Saxon Way West will stock a wide range of British produce.

Spanning more than 1,924 sqm of retail space, the store will boast 123 car parking bays and customers can expect to find Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers, and famous Super 6 fruit and veg in store.

Twice-weekly ‘Specialbuys’ will also be available every Thursday and Sunday, offering bargains on a wide variety of handy household items from gardening equipment to electrical items.

30 jobs have been created by the store opening and Aldi is still recruiting for various roles from store assistants to assistant store managers.

More details are available at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

Store Manager Sarah Strickland said: “As we move closer to the opening day, the team’s excitement is infectious.

“We can’t wait to cut the ribbon and welcome all of our new shoppers to the store.

“There’s a real desire from everyone to provide the highest standard of customer service, offering quality products at affordable prices and we can’t wait to get started.

“We have recently been voted Britain’s favourite supermarket in the Which? 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey, where we topped the rankings thanks to our fantastic value for money combined with quality products.

“We’re also looking forward to meeting Hannah and we hope our customers and pupils of St Patrick’s Catholic Primary really enjoy finding out more about her successes and healthy eating regime.

“Hosting a Team GB hero is such a privilege – it’s not every day you get to see a real gold medal.”

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.