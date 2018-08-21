Officers release security camera pictures of Northampton car theft suspect

CCTV images of a man have been released in connection with a theft from a car in Northampton.

Sometime between 8pm on Wednesday, June 13 and 12.15pm on Thursday, June 14, a thief stole items, including bank cards, from a black Toyota Avensis in Jennifer Crescent,.

Attempts were later made to use the cards at several stores on Thursday, June 14.

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.