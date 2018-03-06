Officers raise concerns over missing man last seen in Northampton

A 42-year-old man, who was last seen on Sunday (March 4), has gone missing from Northampton.

Sassan Khanispour, 42, was last seen in Billing Road at about 7.30pm, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Officers are concerned for Mr Khanispour’s welfare and are appealing for him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as Middle Eastern, 6ft 3in, with short dark brown hair and wore dark navy trousers, a mulberry coloured top, navy padded jacket and black and green trainers when he went missing."

Mr Khanispour or anyone who may have seen him in the last couple of days is asked to contact police on 101.