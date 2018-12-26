Off-duty police officer, aged 24, dies in car crash in Northamptonshire on Boxing Day

An off-duty police officer died in a car crash in Northamptonshire early on Boxing Day, police have reported this evening.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police released a statement "to confirm the tragic death of one our officers" this evening.

The spokesman said: "PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble, aged 24, was off-duty and died at the scene of single-vehicle road traffic incident on an unclassified road between the A5 and Whittlebury near Towcester in Northamptonshire at around 7.40am.

"No other parties were involved in the collision," he added.

"PC Clayton-Drabble was based at Milton Keynes police station. Next of kin has been informed. The investigation into the collision is being carried out by Northamptonshire Police," the spokesman added.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gilbert Houalla, Force Gold Commander, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Daniel’s family and colleagues who are being supported at this time.

“We would ask that the family is given privacy at this time.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The collision happened at about 7.35am on an unclassified road between Whittlebury and the A5, when a blue BMW 320 Sport left the road and collided with a tree.

"Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615."