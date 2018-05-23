Occupants assaulted after robbers break into Wellingborough flat

Three men broke into a flat in the early hours and assaulted the occupants before escaping with cash and a mobile phone.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery which took place between 2.30am and 3am yesterday (Tuesday) when three men forced entry to a flat in Eskdale Close, Wellingborough.

They assaulted the occupants and stole items including cash, a mobile phone and keys.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak with anyone in the area at the time who saw any suspicious activity or vehicles.

“The first offender is described as a 19 to 21-year-old, 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in, slim black man with very dark skin, very short curly hair.

“The second was a 20 to 24-year-old black man with a beard, thick, messy afro style hair and the third a very slim, light-skinned black man over 6ft, 19 to 20-years-old.

“They all had London accents.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.